ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is Solstein Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 4.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,081,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,464,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,436,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,073,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,926,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

