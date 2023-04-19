ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.62

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.62 and last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 66618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 218,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 204,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

