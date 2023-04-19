ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $30.02

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.02, but opened at $30.73. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 14,574,993 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
