ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $30.02

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.02, but opened at $30.73. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 14,574,993 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

