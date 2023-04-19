Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $211,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.39. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

