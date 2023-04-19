Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Lowered by Analyst

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $15.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.35 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

