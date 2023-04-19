Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Lifted by Zacks Research

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Associated Banc Stock Down 2.6 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

ASB stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

