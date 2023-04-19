Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Easterly Government Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

NYSE:DEA opened at $14.00 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.