Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.74 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

