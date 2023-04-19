Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Boosted by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

