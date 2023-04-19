Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) Issued By Bloom Burton

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) – Bloom Burton lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Reunion Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reunion Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Reunion Neuroscience stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Reunion Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

