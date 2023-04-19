Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Increased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 3.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $38,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 465,944 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,138,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.64.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.47. 50,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,564. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

