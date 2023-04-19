Quantfury Token (QTF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,764.90

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $93.86 million and $36,764.90 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $9.39 or 0.00031982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.4597523 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,568.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

