Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,120.75

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Quantum has a market cap of $1,120.75 and $181,122.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,857.65 or 0.99998266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000002 USD and is up 99.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,397.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

