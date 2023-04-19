QUASA Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $392.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00181353 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $392.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

