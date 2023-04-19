QUINT Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $937.78 million and $1.81 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

