Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Cap of $89.59 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $89.59 million and $3.61 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00006210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

