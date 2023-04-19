Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

METCL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $27.50.

