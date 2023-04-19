Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,407. The firm has a market cap of $392.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $135.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.54 million. Research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.