Raymond James Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $116.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

NYSE ABT opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

