Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $19.02 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

