Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 113,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

