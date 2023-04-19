Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,979 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.