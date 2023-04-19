Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $193.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REMYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

