Render Token (RNDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $170.92 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00006815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $729.26 million and approximately $170.92 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.