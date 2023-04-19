Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $159.54 and last traded at $160.49. Approximately 111,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 538,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.