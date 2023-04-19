Request Price Tops $0.10 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $99.99 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10583481 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,622,644.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

