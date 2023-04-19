Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 4,949,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,478,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 150.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.