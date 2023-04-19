Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys 365,300 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,300 shares during the period. WM Technology makes up approximately 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of WM Technology worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WM Technology by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Price Performance

MAPS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 94,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.92.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

