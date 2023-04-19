Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,878 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

