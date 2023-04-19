Requisite Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.1% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,733. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.67. The company has a market capitalization of $312.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

