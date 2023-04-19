Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 544,598 Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 544,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth $50,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 31,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.54. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 99.89% and a negative net margin of 110.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.