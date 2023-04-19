Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 3,982 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.79. 217,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,401. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.