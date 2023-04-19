Research Analysts Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($15.39) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($15.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ContraFect’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ContraFect to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

ContraFect Trading Down 28.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $1.64 on Monday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 25.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Articles

