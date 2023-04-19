Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 769 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $64.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

