Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.77.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

