Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.77.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
