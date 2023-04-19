Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.54

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$92.54 and last traded at C$92.30, with a volume of 193072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.67.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$88.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.12%.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
