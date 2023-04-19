Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardio Diagnostics and Achieve Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cardio Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.32%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Achieve Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Achieve Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$42.35 million ($4.06) -1.76

Volatility and Risk

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -426.11% -9.19% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -385.47% -132.04%

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

