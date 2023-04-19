Reviewing Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $120,000.00 72.57 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.05 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.03

Virax Biolabs Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virax Biolabs Group and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats Lucira Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

