Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 2,107,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.22%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

