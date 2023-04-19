Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 5,900 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $442.06. 331,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.39. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $492.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.94.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

