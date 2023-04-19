Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,000 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563,031. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

