Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 124,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,892. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $72.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Enovis’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

