Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 25,900 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,146. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

