Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 83,900 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 2.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.58% of Tetra Tech worth $44,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

