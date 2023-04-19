Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.19% of YETI worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About YETI

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.