Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 453,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,527,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,762,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,070,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 691,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,349. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

