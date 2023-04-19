Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.79. 5,557,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,039,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

