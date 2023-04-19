Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.12 and last traded at $62.28. Approximately 944,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,535,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Roku from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roku by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.