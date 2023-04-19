Round Dollar (RD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.23

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00017576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $2.23 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

