Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) to “Outperform”

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Performance

EENEF stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.